Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection: Mahesh Babu starrer zooms past $2 million mark in USA

Sarkaru Vaari Pata box office collection/Twitter

Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection: The South film industry seems to be having a great time as it delivers one blockbuster after another. It all began with the theatrical release of Master earlier this year and ever since almost every film that South cinema has delivered has been making headlines and raking in the moolah at the domestic and international box office.

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is the latest blockbuster from the Telugu film industry after SS Rajamouli's RRR set new benchmarks and broke many box office records.

The Parasuram Petla helmed action-comedy has been received well at the domestic box office, courtesy of Mahesh Babu's loyal fans. Not so surprisingly, the film has been doing phenomenally well in the overseas market too as it has minted over 2 million at the USA box office.

"Super Star @urstrulyMahesh Creating HAVOC at USA box office #SVP has Minted Massive $2 Million Gross from USA & Counting...@ParasuramPetla @MusicThaman @GMBents @MythriOfficial @14ReelsPlus @FlyHighCinemas @ShlokaEnts #SarkaruVaariPaata #BlockbusterSVP," tweeted FlyHigh Films, an overseas Telugu film distribution company based in USA & Australia.



In India, Sarkaru Vaari Paata zoomed past the Rs 100 crore mark within just two days of its release. While the Sunday figures are yet to come, as of May 14, the film had collected Rs 102.71 crore in India. "#SarkaruVaariPaata ENTERS ₹100 cr club in just 2 days. Day 1 - ₹ 75.21 cr Day 2 - ₹ 27.50 cr Total - ₹ 102.71 cr STRONG hold," wrote Manobala Vijayabalan, a film industry tracker and trade analyst.

The film, also produced by the Telugu star under his banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, has been helmed by Parasuram Petla whose last directorial was Geetha Govindam starring the rumoured couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles.