Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sarfira trailer: Debt-ridden Akshay Kumar pledges to make ‘every Indian fly’ in India's first low-cost airline

Google Gemini's mobile app launched in India, available in 9 languages

Alka Yagnik pens emotional note after being diagnosed with rare hearing disorder: 'I suddenly felt I was...'

Meet Jasmine who is set to marry fugitive Indian businessman's son, she lives in...

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, got job with Rs 70 lakh salary, left it to become a…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gurpatwant Pannun ‘Murder Plot’: Indian National Nikhil Gupta Pleads Not Guilty In US Court

Sarfira trailer: Debt-ridden Akshay Kumar pledges to make ‘every Indian fly’ in India's first low-cost airline

Google Gemini's mobile app launched in India, available in 9 languages

What is the cost of making Vande Bharat bullet train?

Meet Bhagyashri Borse: Viral Chandu Champion girl, signed 3 films with superstars even before debut

5 health benefits of millets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

Gurpatwant Pannun ‘Murder Plot’: Indian National Nikhil Gupta Pleads Not Guilty In US Court

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Sarfira trailer: Debt-ridden Akshay Kumar pledges to make ‘every Indian fly’ in India's first low-cost airline

Alka Yagnik pens emotional note after being diagnosed with rare hearing disorder: 'I suddenly felt I was...'

Meet actor, son of a superstar, who worked in many hit films, once got angry after costar slapped him on set, is now..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sarfira trailer: Debt-ridden Akshay Kumar pledges to make ‘every Indian fly’ in India's first low-cost airline

The trailer of Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film Sarfira, a remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, is finally out.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 02:15 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Sarfira trailer: Debt-ridden Akshay Kumar pledges to make ‘every Indian fly’ in India's first low-cost airline
Akshay Kumar in Sarfira
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Akshay Kumar is all set to entertain the fans once again with yet another inspiring tale titled Sarfira. The makers of the film recently released the trailer of the film leaving fans excited for the movie. 

On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter and shared the trailer of Sarfira with the fans. He wrote, "Sapne woh nahi jo aap sote huye dekhte hain, sapne woh hote hain jo aapko sone hi nahi dete.
Ek aise hi sapne ki kahani hai Sarfira." In the trailer, Akshay Kumar's debt-ridden Vir Mhatre pledges to make flying affordable for the common man with his business idea of making a low-cost airline. Akshay is seen fighting with Paresh Rawal, who rejects his business idea. The video shows how he started a company and fights against management to initiate flight charges at Rs 1 for common people like himself.

Netizens shared their views on the trailer. One of the comments read, "Paresh Rawal is always lucky for Akshay Kumar, Both coming together again." Another user wrote, "Akshay Kumar and Suriya on screen together I can’t wait." Another comment read, "He is coming back as a Real Khiladi." 

Previously, Akshay Kumar has delivered similar inspiring performances in films such as Baby, Airlift, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Pad Man, to name a few. Sarfira is directed by Sudha Kongara, who also directed the original film Soorarai Pottru, and also stars Radhika Madan in a key role. Apart from this, Suriya, who played the lead in the original film, will also be seen making a cameo in the film. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 12. 

Speaking about the film, Akshay Kumar shared, "This film is very close to my heart. 'Sarfira' is not just about reaching for the skies; it's about breaking barriers, defying all odds, and believing in yourself when the world calls you crazy. This film, this role is an opportunity of a lifetime for me and I hope it inspires everyone who watches it to never give up on their dreams."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch video: Days after Mumbai man found human finger in ice cream, woman in Noida finds centipede inside ice cream tub

Viral video: Elephant calves sleep under ‘Z++ security’ as herd protectively stands guard

'Risk of being hacked by...': Elon Musk calls for eliminating EVMs ahead of US elections

‘Spewing nonsense…’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Google’s Gemini and ChatGPT for…

Glaring safety innovation: Finland adopts reflective coating on reindeer antlers to curb road collisions

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement