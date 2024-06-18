Sarfira trailer: Debt-ridden Akshay Kumar pledges to make ‘every Indian fly’ in India's first low-cost airline

The trailer of Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film Sarfira, a remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, is finally out.

Akshay Kumar is all set to entertain the fans once again with yet another inspiring tale titled Sarfira. The makers of the film recently released the trailer of the film leaving fans excited for the movie.

On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter and shared the trailer of Sarfira with the fans. He wrote, "Sapne woh nahi jo aap sote huye dekhte hain, sapne woh hote hain jo aapko sone hi nahi dete.

Ek aise hi sapne ki kahani hai Sarfira." In the trailer, Akshay Kumar's debt-ridden Vir Mhatre pledges to make flying affordable for the common man with his business idea of making a low-cost airline. Akshay is seen fighting with Paresh Rawal, who rejects his business idea. The video shows how he started a company and fights against management to initiate flight charges at Rs 1 for common people like himself.

Netizens shared their views on the trailer. One of the comments read, "Paresh Rawal is always lucky for Akshay Kumar, Both coming together again." Another user wrote, "Akshay Kumar and Suriya on screen together I can’t wait." Another comment read, "He is coming back as a Real Khiladi."

Previously, Akshay Kumar has delivered similar inspiring performances in films such as Baby, Airlift, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Pad Man, to name a few. Sarfira is directed by Sudha Kongara, who also directed the original film Soorarai Pottru, and also stars Radhika Madan in a key role. Apart from this, Suriya, who played the lead in the original film, will also be seen making a cameo in the film. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 12.

Speaking about the film, Akshay Kumar shared, "This film is very close to my heart. 'Sarfira' is not just about reaching for the skies; it's about breaking barriers, defying all odds, and believing in yourself when the world calls you crazy. This film, this role is an opportunity of a lifetime for me and I hope it inspires everyone who watches it to never give up on their dreams."

