Sarfira singer Sagar Bhatia announces international tour, set to perform in Singapore, Canada, calls it 'incredibly humbling'

Sagar Bhatia is set to perform across multiple cities, spreading the magic of his signature blend of traditional qawwali and modern musical influences to global audiences.

Singer Sagar Bhatia, popularly known for his signature style Sagar Wali Qawwali, has won audiences with his soulful renditions and contemporary take on qawwali. Sagar is now gearing up for his international tour in 2026. The singer is set to perform across multiple cities, spreading the magic of his signature blend of traditional qawwali and modern musical influences to global audiences.

Where will Sagar Bhatia perform?

While Indian music continues to witness growing global appeal through international tours by artists such as Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Aujla, Sagar’s upcoming concerts are expected to further highlight the increasing demand for Indian live music experiences overseas. According to the sources, in the tour, Sagar will perform in Vancouver, Toronto, Edmonton, and Singapore.

What has made Sagar Bhatia so popular?

Sagar is known for bringing a fresh energy to the qawwali genre while staying rooted in its rich musical tradition. He has built a dedicated fan following through his live performances and digital presence. His upcoming tour promises an evening of soulful melodies, timeless classics, and contemporary favourites, offering audiences a musical experience that bridges tradition with modern appeal.

Sagar Bhatia on his international tour

Sharing his excitement about taking the world by storm with qawwali, Sagar Bhatia said, “Performing live has always been the most special part of my journey as an artist. The love I’ve received from audiences across the world has been incredibly humbling, and I’m excited to bring my music to fans in Canada and Singapore. Every city has its own energy, and I can’t wait to create unforgettable memories together through music."

One of the reasons why the international tour marks a milestone in Sagar Bhatia’s musical journey is that with this feat, he will take Indian contemporary qawwali to audiences across the globe.