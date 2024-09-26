Sarfira OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar's remake of Soorarai Pottru

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Akshay Kumar-starrer Sarfira will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from October 11.

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the drama film Sarfira was released in cinemas on July 12. The Sudha Kongara directorial is based on the life of the entreprenuer Captain GR Gopinath, who founed India's first low-cost airline Air Deccan. It is the remake of the multiple National Award-winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, in which Suriya essayed the leading role. He co-produced the Hindi remake and also made a cameo appearance in Sarfira.

On Thursday, September 26, Akshay took to his social media handles and shared that Sarfira will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from October 11. The superstar shared the announcement video and captioned it, "Apne sapnon ko poora karne ke liye, #Sarfira hona padta hai (To fulfill one's dreams, a person has to be Sarfira)! Watch the dreams of a common man soar in Sarfira, streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar from October 11. @DisneyPlusHS."

In the clip, Akshay was heard saying, "Aasmaan ke sapne dekhne ke liye zameen par kisi ki permission nahi lagti. Kahani hai ek aam aadmi ki jiska sapna tha har aam aadmi ke liye plane ka safar mumkin karana (To see dreams of the sky, one doesn't need permission on the ground. This is the story of an ordinary man whose dream was to make every ordinary man's journey by plane possible)."

"Duniya ne rokne ki bahut koshish ki, pankh failane se usse mana kiya, use Sarfira bhi kaha, par woh nahi ruka. Kyunki Sarfira woh hota hai jo duniya ke banaye huye rules ko todta hai. Aesi hi ek Sarfira ki true story aapke dil ko choone aa rahi hai. Dekhiye meri film Sarfira October 11 se sirf Disney+ Hotstar par (The world tried to stop him, asked him not to spread his wings, and called him Sarfira, but he didn't stop. Because Sarfira is someone who breaks rules made by the world. A story similar to such a Sarfira is coming to touch your hearts. Watch my film Sarfira from October 11 only on Disney+ Hotstar)", the Khel Khel Mein actor concluded.

Apne sapnon ko poora karne ke liye, #Sarfira hona padta hai!



Watch the dreams of a common man soar in Sarfira, streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar from October 11.@DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/gLOZ2oXCtw September 26, 2024

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Sarfira also has Radhikka Madan, Paresh Rawal, Seema Biswas, Anil Charanjeett, and Prakash Belawadi in the leading roles. It is produced by Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment and 2D Entertainment.

