'Sardar Ka Grandson': Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh starrer gets a title, to be an OTT release

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh starrer rom-com finally get a title and is called Sardar Ka Grandson. Along with the title, the makers have unveiled new stills from the film which features Neena Gupta in a never-seen-before avatar. Going by the title, Sardar is played by Neena and her grandson's role by Arjun. Moreover, the film is set to be an OTT release and will be streaming on Netflix in the summer of this year.

Sardar Ka Grandson also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh, Kumud Mishra and Divya Seth in pivotal roles. Interestingly, Aditi will be playing the younger version of Neena and John as her onscreen husband.

Check out a few stills from the film below:

Also read Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh are back on sets with lots of laughter

Meanwhile, talking about the film, Neena said in a statement, "This is a heartwarming story filled with lots of emotions and laughter. It's the perfect family watch as you embark on a journey with my grandson as he fights all odds to fulfil my last wish. This is the first time I am playing a character like this one and I am excited to see how the audience reacts to it!"

While Arjun said, "Working alongside such a talented ensemble cast was an enriching experience for me. We are hoping that the story will resonate with people across the globe with the raw & real emotions that it shows through a loving grandmother-son relationship."

Sardar Ka Grandson is directed by Kaashvie Nair, written by Anuja Chauhan and is produced by Emmay Entertainment, John Abraham Entertainment and T-Series.