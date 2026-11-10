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Saranagati: Hombale Films announces biopic on ISKCON founder after Hanuman Ansh, Mahavatar Narsimha succeed at box office

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Saranagati: Hombale Films announces biopic on ISKCON founder after Hanuman Ansh, Mahavatar Narsimha succeed at box office

Hombale Films has announced Saranagati, an animated biopic on ISKCON founder Srila Prabhupada. After distributing Hanuman Ansh in Telugu and presenting Mahavatar Narsimha, the production house is backing another devotional film, scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release in August 2027.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 10, 2026, 08:03 PM IST

Saranagati: Hombale Films announces biopic on ISKCON founder after Hanuman Ansh, Mahavatar Narsimha succeed at box office
Hombale Films announces ISKCON founder biopic Saranagati
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After being associated with two successful devotional films, Hanuman Ansh and Mahavatar Narsimha, Hombale Films has announced its next project in the genre. Titled Saranagati – The Life of a Surrendered Soul, the animated biopic will chronicle the life and spiritual journey of A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Srila Prabhupada, the founder of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). 

Sarangati will follow Srila Prabhupada's journey

The film will trace Srila Prabhupada's journey from India to the United States in 1965, when he was 69 years old. Carrying the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and the message of Lord Krishna, he travelled to America following the instructions of his spiritual master, Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Sarasvati Thakura. He subsequently established ISKCON, spreading the teachings of Krishna consciousness across the globe.

Saranagati to use AI motion capture technology

Written and directed by Gaura Shakti Dasa, Saranagati will use Artificial Intelligence Motion Capture (AI Motion Capture), a technology that combines artificial intelligence and computer vision to translate human movements into digital animation. The technique will be used to bring realistic movements and expressions to the film's animated characters.

Saranagati release details

Rajesh Singh and Lohith Rao are producing the film, with Sridhar Shikaripura serving as its visual director. It is a Transcendental Films production in association with Dive Deep AI Studio, with Hombale Films presenting and distributing the project worldwide. The film is being made with the blessings of Sri Narasingha Chaitanya Matha, Srirangapatna, ISKCON Bangalore, ISKCON and the Bhaktivedanta Book Trust (BBT). Saranagati will release in theatres in August 2027, coinciding with Srila Prabhupada's Vyasa Puja.

READ | Hanuman Ansh OTT release date: When and where to watch Neem Karoli Baba's blockbuster biopic

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