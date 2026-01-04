Sara Arjun calls audience her 'strongest Dhurandhars' in heartfelt note after film's blockbuster success: 'You proved...'

Sharing that the response to Dhurandhar has left her "overwhelmed with gratitude", Sara Arjun said there have been conversations around cinema no longer finding its place but the film has proved otherwise. She will reprise her role of Yalina Jamali in the sequel Dhurandhar Part 2.

Sara Arjun penned a note on her social media on Sunday as she expressed her gratitude to the audience for the response to her latest film Dhurandhar and said she is "forever grateful" for it. Directed by Aditya Dhar, known for Uri: The Surgical Strike, the film released on December 5 and has already crossed the mark of Rs 1200 crore with its worldwide box office collection. Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.

Sara said there have been conversations around cinema no longer finding its place but the film has proved otherwise. "My strongest Dhurandhars — the audience...For a long time, there has been a narrative that audiences no longer have the patience for long-form storytelling, that attention spans have shortened, that cinema no longer finds its place. But you proved otherwise. You reminded everyone of the true strength of an audience and what happens when people come together to support something they genuinely believe in," she wrote.

The 20-year-old actress said the response has left her "overwhelmed with gratitude". "The journey of Dhurandhar has been what it is because of you. Every bit of love, every moment you showed up, carried this film forward and I cannot thank you enough. As artists and makers, we can control every part of the process, but we have no control over the audience and that’s beautiful. We give our everything and trust that someone, somewhere, will connect. When that connection happens, it is one of the most fulfilling feelings in the world...None of your love has gone unnoticed or unfelt. The warmth, encouragement, and kindness that have come my way have left me overwhelmed with gratitude. I bow my head in front of God, and in front of you, with a sincere thank you from the bottom of my heart", she added.

Sara, who marked her Bollywood debut with the film, said such encouragement gives her strength. "I am only just beginning, and to receive this kind of encouragement so early for a film I am a part of and for the work I’m trying to do means more to me than I can put into words. It strengthens me. At the end of the day, acting is a performative art. We do what we do so that someone out there feels something real. To see that you truly felt it, that the story reached you, is a victory I don’t take credit for. That credit belongs to the makers. I’m simply grateful to have been a part of it. And even more grateful that you made this victory your own", she stated.

Concluding her thoughts, she wrote, "As we step into a new year, I wish each one of you reading this, good health, love, growth, peace, and prosperity. Thank you for making me feel seen, supported, and loved. I’m the youngest on the team, but I’m taking the liberty of thanking you on behalf of all of us. Forever grateful", and went on to tag the main cast and crew members of the film.

Sara Arjun will reprise her role of Yalina Jamali in the sequel Dhurandhar Part 2 slated to hit theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026. After its blockbuster success, the makers are now taking the film to pan-India as the much-awaited film will be released in the original Hindi language and the dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

