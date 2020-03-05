Sara Ali Khan wishes brother Ibrahim Ali Khan 'happy birthday' with unseen pics from their Maldives vacation

Sara Ali Khan has taken a tour back to the Maldives. She in fact wished her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan happy birthday with some unseen photos from their vacation back there. Sharing the photos, Sara wrote she is missing Ibrahim a lot today.

"Happiest birthday Brother I love you more than you know and am missing you lots today!! Wish I was with you," wrote Sara while wishing Ibrahim with the photos. Sara is seen flaunting her bikini avatar in the photos she shared, which are nothing but a new perspective to the old photos.

Here's her wish:

Sara is expected to be on a vacation in the Maldives herself. The actress had recently shared an image from there and her post read that she is missing her 'mommy' Amrita Singh and 'brother' Ibrahim Ali Khan. "Missing Mommy and Brother," she wrote alongside the post.

Take a look:

Just a day after sharing the post from the Maldives, Sara also posted a photo of herself from the 'ganga nadi'. The images could also be a throwback from the shooting of her debut film 'Kedarnath'.

Sara and Ibrahim are children to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Post the couple's divorce, Amrita raised both Sara and Ibrahim by herself. Born in 2001, Ibrahim turned 19-year-old today. Sara, his elder sister, is aged 24.