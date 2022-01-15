Sara Ali Khan visits Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple with mother Amrita Singh, fans say THIS

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who never fails to impress us with her smart answers and her down-to-earth nature, has recently visited Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh with her mother Amrita Singh.

The actress took to Instagram and dropped a picture from the same. Sharing a series of photos, she wrote, “Maa aur Mahakal #jaimahakal #jaibholenath.” The picture in doing rounds on social media. One of her fans mentioned, “The cutest mother-daughter duo,” while another wrote, “Bohot sundar lag raha ho aap Saraji.”

Take a look:

With her latest film ‘Atrangi Re,’ Sara Ali Khan has been winning the hearts of her fans. In the film, Sara plays Rinku, a girl who has a traumatic childhood and suffers from psychosis. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Sara opened up about the similarities between her and Rinku. “I think the fact that we are both ultimately vulnerable people that hide our vulnerability in the guise of confidence is something that I find similar,” she said.

For the unversed, Sara’s parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in 1991. However, they ended their 13-year marriage in 2004. While talking about her family, Sara added that, as compared to Rinku, she has a supportive family, “I honestly think that Rinku and I have very different lives. I have a very supportive family, whether I come from a broken home or not. I think, more than a broken home, I come from two homes. I don’t really carry the burden of loneliness.”

Earlier, while speaking to us, the actress also spilt beans about her equation with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and other contemporaries by saying, “Whether it is Janhvi, Ananya or Radhika, we girls are very confident in our own skin. And I also think we have more in common than we don’t."