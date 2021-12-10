Sara Ali Khan visits Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, enjoys listening to ‘Kun Faya Kun’

Sara Ali Khan, who is now in Delhi promoting her next film ‘Atrangi Re’, posted videos of herself listening to qawwali at a dargah.

Sara can be seen seated at Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah while qawwali singers around her sing ‘Kun Faya Kun’, creating an incredible atmosphere, in videos published on her Instagram Stories.

Sara is seen in the video swirling her hand to the beats while listening to qawwali while dressed in dark green and purple ethnic clothes. She's also wearing a face mask with the name 'Rinku' sewn on it, which is the name of her Atrangi Re character. “Jumma Mubarak. Rinku reaches Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah.” she wrote in another video she released.

About ‘Atrangi Re’

Vishnu (Dhanush) was abducted by the family of Rinku Sooryavanshi (Sara Ali Khan), a tenacious young girl. Her family forbids the two from marrying. They soon discover that neither of them wants to marry, and they decide to split up once they arrive in Delhi. She says that she is dating another man, Sajad (Akshay Kumar), with whom she attempted to elope 21 times but was caught each time by her family.

The film was announced last year, but because to the Covid-19 pandemic, production was put on hold. The film's production was concluded earlier this year, in 2021. On December 24, 2021, the film will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.