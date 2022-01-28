'Naam mein kya rakha hai': Sara Ali Khan-Vicky Kaushal wrap up Lakshman Utekar's untitled film, drop romantic photo

Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle Thursday to announce the wrap of her upcoming film, co-starring Vicky Kaushal, helmed by Lakshman Utekar. Alongside a romantic still in which Vicky and Sara can be seen looking head over heels in love, gazing into each other's eyes, Sara penned down a note, expressing gratitude to the team who helped her embody the character of 'Saumya'.

In the caption, she wrote, "It’s a film wrap Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better."

She added, "@vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you. @pvijan #DineshVijan @maddockfilms thank you for being such considerate, caring and loving producers. Set and work truly felt like home, and you people truly felt like family. @raghav_dop working with you has been so much fun! And I can’t wait to do it again soon @jatinbajaj20 @sujit_dube @punit_dave__ @_pawni_tripathi @bruh_mistha @rohit_utekar1 you’ll have been a great team! Thank you all for taking such good care of us. @kavyesharmaofficial @hairbytabassum @devanshipatil thank you for making Sara look like Somya and making us both feel pretty and confident."

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal too dropped the same photo and wrote alongside it, "Naam mein kya rakha hai, abhi toh wrap hua hai!!! Thank You #DineshVijan @pvijan @maddockfilms, @laxman.utekar Sir, @saraalikhan95 and the entire team @raghav_dop @jatinbajaj20 @sujit_dube @punit_dave__ @bruh_mistha @rana_the_aprajita @_pawni_tripathi @rohit_utekar1 and everyone for such an amazing experience. Each day of filming this beautiful story has been memorable for me. Going to miss you guys terribly and all the madness involved.

Also, a very big thank you to the wonderful people of Indore who have been so cooperative and full of love. Thank You! Baat yeh dil ki hai, jo ghar ghar tak pohonchegi… ya shayad baat ghar ki hai jo har dil ko chuyegi. See you all soon at the movies!"

This is the first time, Vicky and Sara will join hands onscreen. Sara recently left the audiences impressed with the portrayal of her character, 'Rinku' in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re'.

Vicky Kaushal who recently tied the knot with Katrina Kaif was last seen in 'Sadar Udham' that streamed on Amazon Prime Video. As for his upcoming films, he has 'Govinda Naam Mera', 'Sam Bahadur', and 'The Great Indian Family' in the pipeline.