HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal drop mesmerising pictures from the bank of Narmada River

Sara Ali Khan can be seen wearing a purple suit, whereas, Vicky Kaushal opted for a casual hoodie.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 24, 2022, 05:40 PM IST

Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, who recently wrapped the shooting for Laxman Utekar’s untitled film in Indore, visited Narmada River and dropped pictures on social media.

Sara Ali Khan can be seen wearing a purple suit, whereas, Vicky Kaushal opted for a casual hoodie. Sharing the pics, Vicky wrote, “Har Har Narmada.” Take a look:

Earlier, Sharib Hashmi, who is playing a pivotal role in the movie, had shared two photos from the wrap party. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Made beautiful memories on the sets of this beautiful (yet untitled) film with a dream team. Produced by the awesommme @maddockfilms @pvijan”

He further added, “Director Saaab @laxman.utekar sirrr matlab aapne dil jeet liya ekdum ich @raghav_dop mere bhaii you`re a sweetheart [?] @vickykaushal09 ab main aur bada wala fan ho gaya hoon yaarrr tumhara @saraalikhan95 aap staron jaisa behave .. kyun nahin karti yaarr. you`re such a sweetheart really.”

@therakeshbedi sir truly honoured to share screen space with you  #SushmitaMukherjee ji aap behadd kamaaal Hain #NeerajSood bhaiii kab hoga apna aamna saamna  #Inaamulhaq mere bhai apni pehli film jismein hum saath nahin thhe par phir bhi saath saath rahe Dialect Coach Pratiksha ji naye naye Indori shabd sikhaane ke liye bahut bahut Shukriyaa The very efficient direction team @sujit_dube @jatinbajaj20 @_pawni_tripathi @rana_the_aprajita @rohit_utekar1 @bruh_misthaThank you everybody and the entire team of this film who made this journey so smooth and memorable,” he concluded.

The film is reportedly the sequel to Utekar’s 2019 romantic comedy ‘Luka Chuppi’. The actor, who has been grabbing headlines since his marriage with Katrina Kaif in December 2021, also has a romantic comedy with Dharma Productions lined up for release in 2022. Titled ‘Govinda Mera Naam’, it stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The actor will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’, the biopic of the late war hero Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.  

