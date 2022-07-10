Sara Ali Khan upset with Karan Johar for spilling the beans on her relationship with Kartik Aaryan?

Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar/File photo, Instagram

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who starred together in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, were rumoured to be together in a relationship but the actors never acknowledged the same. Karan Johar, while promoting the latest season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan 7, had confirmed that the two were indeed dating.

Now, as per a report in BollywoodLife.com, the Atrangi Re star is miffed with the filmmaker for talking about her personal life in public. “Sara is not very happy with Karan speaking about her personal life in public as she wants the audience to focus only on her career graph. She is trying extremely hard to make her mark and this personal information about her life might shift the focus of the fans which she doesn’t want", a source was quoted telling the publication.

The source further added, "It’s not that Sara will never talk to Karan or something or she very much upset but yes, she has the pinch of her personal life going out in public because she is a very dedicated actor and only wants people to talk about her films."



READ | Koffee With Karan Season 7: Alia Bhatt shares Ibrahim Ali Khan's hilarious message post watching Gangubai Kathiawadi

During his interview with India Today, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had called the Koffee couch 'the couch of manifestation' as he told the portal, "I call this couch the couch of manifestation. Because Katrina on this couch said that she thought she would look good with Vicky, then Vicky collapsed, and then the next thing we know is that they are married. Sara mentioned Kartik and they started dating. Alia has mentioned Ranbir season after season and she is married to him today and is going to have his beautiful baby. So it’s fantastic that this couch has actually manifested so many relationships!".

Meanwhile, the first episode of Koffee With Karan 7 was a laugh riot with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh sharing the couch. Sara Ali Khan will be joined by Janhvi Kapoor in one of the coming episodes this season.