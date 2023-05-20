Sara Ali Khan trolled for her speech at Red Sea Women in Cinema Gala, netizens say ‘sounds like school principal..'

Sara Ali Khan trolled for her way of delivering speech at Red Sea Women in Gala event

Sara Ali Khan who recently made her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival was also chosen to represent India at Red Sea Women in Cinema Gala in association with Vanity Fair. The actress was seen giving a speech at the event which left netizens divided.

On Friday, a video of Sara Ali Khan’s speech from the event was shared on Reddit. In the video the actress was heard saying, “It requires passion and creativity, and I'm so honored to be here representing my country, celebrating this passion with all of you. The energy is invigorating here, it's so lovely to see all these lovely faces. All of us are here because we love what we do.”

She further added, “I’m so proud to be here celebrating women both in front of and behind the camera. I hope that we continue to do things like this worldwide. I hope that my country does more and more, and has a louder and more felt presence globally and internationally. While remembering who we are, where we come from. And I hope that we can tell honest, true real stories about ourselves and learn more and more.”

While some thought it was a powerful speech, others were not happy with the actress’ accent and the way of delivering the speech. One of the users said, “She's so well-spoken” Another said, “@saraalikhan95 Is a great representation of our generation.” While some commented, “looks like school principal addressing children” another wrote, “It's giving English elocution at school." Another user commented, "She sounds like a school principal welcoming students post summer break." another commented, "School assembly." another comment read, "Suddenly it felt like I’m back at school's annual function where the principal is giving the closing speech."

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke helmed by Laxman Utekar. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal in the movie. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 2. Other than this, she also has Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino in the pipeline wherein she will be seen romancing Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie also stars Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta among others.

