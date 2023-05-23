Sara Ali Khan trolled for her ‘cringe’ shayari during Zara Hatke Zara Bachke promotions in Jaipur: 'She has to stop'

Sara Ali Khan trolled for her 'cringe' shayari

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kushal are currently on a promotional spree for their upcoming movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The duo was recently seen interacting with the locals in Jaipur. A video of Sara Ali Khan reciting a shayari surfaced online and netizens were irked by it.

On Monday, a Reddit user BollyBlinds N Gossip shared a video of Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal shopping an orhni at a local shop in Jaipur, and Sara was seen recieting a poem for in the video. The actress said, “Namaste Darshakon, jaisa ki aap dekh sakte hai, hum hai Jaipur mai looking at Dupatta, shopping and watching a movie should be done with parivaar Ikkahta, especially if you are shopping with mr Hatta Gatta.” Vicky Kaushal was seen covering his face with the dupatta after listening to her shayari.

Netizens were irked by Sara Ali Khan’s shayari and called it ‘cringe’ One of the comments read, “Nah hell no this ain't promotion, if anything it's giving me another reason not to watch the movie.” Another wrote, “Man she has to stop this. It really is not funny.” Another wrote, “I literally cringed right at the beginning when she took an anxious breath before she started speaking.” Another commented, “She said she would stop this shit! or did I imagine her going on an apology tour for being cringe?” Another commented, “cringe.”

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a romantic comedy starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, the movie is scheduled to release on June 2.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan also has Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film also stars Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher. Vicky Kaushal on the other hand has Sam Bahadur in the pipeline. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is a biopic based on the life of the late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh among others in key roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 1.

Read Sara Ali Khan makes stunning debut at Cannes Film Festival in ivory lehenga: 'I've always been proud of my Indianness'