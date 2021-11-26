Sara Ali Khan thanks 'Atrangi Re' director Aanand L Rai for her character 'Rinku' opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush

Sara Ali Khan took to her social media on Thursday to express gratitude to Aanand L Rai, who has helmed Sara's next film 'Atrangi Re'. She chose the Thanksgiving Day to thank Aanand for picking her to portray 'Rinku' in the film.

Sara shared an adorable picture with the director from the sets and wrote, "Happy Thanksgiving. I’m truly thankful for you @aanandlrai sir. Thank you for giving me Rinku. Lekin, picture abhi baaki hai"





The trailer of the film was launched recently and has been facing good reviews from the majority of the audience. The trailer managed to grab everyone’s attention as Sara’s character in the film Rinku pursues two love interests - Sajjad and Vishu, portrayed by Akshay Kumar and Dhanush respectively in the film.

Though some of the people have also criticised the director over the age difference between the film's leading lady Sara Ali Khan and her co-stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The 'Raanjhanaa' director has urged everyone to see the film first before judging it adding that he is not worried as a filmmaker and he doesn't want to make formulaic films.

Atrangi Re streams on Disney+ Hotstar platform on 24th December.