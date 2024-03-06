Sara Ali Khan talks about tapping different genres with Murder Mubarak, Ae Watan Mere Watan: 'I've never...'

Sara Ali Khan opened up about her upcoming projects landing this month, Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan.

It's going to be a double whammy for Sara Ali Khan, as she is set to entertain audiences with two contrasting yet compelling movies in March - Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan.

The recently launched trailer of Murder Mubarak received widespread appreciation, particularly for Sara's glamorous avatar. At the trailer launch event, Sara expressed her excitement about stepping into a new genre, stating, "It's a genre I've never done before, and that was a huge draw to it. I admire Homi sir's work; it's not just the story, but how he tells it."

Sara further added, "It's about the elite club through a Delhi middle-class lens. It's been a while since I've played urban modern, glamorous character, which is different from my usual style. It's showing a new side of me."

March is poised to showcase Sara's versatility with the release of 'Ae Watan Mere Watan,' where she takes on a role that stands in stark contrast to the glamorous avatar in 'Murder Mubarak.' 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' explores Sara's patriotic side, presenting a different facet of her acting spectrum.

Sara's Murder Mubarak will premiere on Netflix on March 12. A few days after Murder Mubarak, Sara will come up with a biographical drama, Ae Watan Mere Watan. In a report of PTI, Sara talked about her experience during the shoot of Ae Watan Mere Watan, "In our film, there is a part where we call her a gumnaam nayak, an anonymous fighter because we don't know her. She sacrificed so much and you don't know who she is, that stands according to me, as a huge tale of sacrifice, strength and bravery. All this is prevalent in today's times or at any time. So, it was definitely challenging and exciting too." Ae Watan Mere Watan will premiere on Prime Video on March 21.