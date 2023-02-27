Sara Ali Khan spotted in swimming pool with ‘mystery’ man in sexy bikini, pic goes viral

Sara Ali Khan enjoying in a pool

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is known for her acting and dancing skills and it would not be wrong to say that she has emerged as a force to reckon with in a very short span of time.

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath alongside late Sushant Singh Rajput. She has showed her acting talent in films like Love Aaj Kal 2, Simmba and Atrangi Re too. Sara Ali Khan is quite active on social media and she keeps on sharing photos and videos from her vacations. Sara has now shared a photo in which she can be spotted with a ‘mystery’ man in a pool wearing a bikini.

Sara took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday (February 26) to post her photo in a stunning blue swim-wear. Her friend Sanky, who can be seen in the picture, has his sunglasses on. Sara Ali Khan added one of her poems with the photo. “Sara and Sanky soaking the sun, Sara and Sanky having some fun," read the poem.

Sara Ali Khan was in news recently after she started following her rumoured former boyfriend Kartik Aaryan again on Instagram.