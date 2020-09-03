Sara Ali Khan sports blue lipstick in latest photos, internet approves it; see pics

Headlines

Once lost his salesman job, meet IITian right-hand man of world’s 5th richest billionaire with net worth Rs 971500 crore

Rebel Wilson suffers stunt accident while shooting Bride Hard: '3 stitches and in hospital...'

Viral video: Shirtless man handles dozens of snakes bare-handed, internet is scared

‘Dhoni took my permission to replace…’: This cricketer makes strong statement on getting kicked out of team

Akshay Kumar celebrates Friendship Day as he sings and dances to Kya Hua Tera Wada with friends in amusing clip

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Once lost his salesman job, meet IITian right-hand man of world’s 5th richest billionaire with net worth Rs 971500 crore

Rebel Wilson suffers stunt accident while shooting Bride Hard: '3 stitches and in hospital...'

Viral video: Shirtless man handles dozens of snakes bare-handed, internet is scared

Friendship Day 2023: Celebrities who have set friendship goals in Bollywood

Yoga asanas for joint pain

Diabetes tips: 8 natural home remedies to control blood sugar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Haryana violence: Bulldozer action continues, hotel from where stones were pelted demolished in Nuh

'I am feeling lunar gravity:' Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into Moon's orbit | ISRO

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Rebel Wilson suffers stunt accident while shooting Bride Hard: '3 stitches and in hospital...'

Akshay Kumar celebrates Friendship Day as he sings and dances to Kya Hua Tera Wada with friends in amusing clip

Nitin Desai’s daughter talks about late art director's debts, says 'my father had no intention to cheat anyone’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan sports blue lipstick in latest photos, internet approves it; see pics

Sara's unusual choice of lipstick has sent the Internet users wondering if the actor she should experiment more with offbeat fashion choices.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 03, 2020, 01:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Sara Ali Khan, who has often set the Internet on fire with her killer looks and inspiring outfits, is setting major lipstick goals in her latest photos.

Sara's unusual choice of lipstick has sent the INternet users wondering if the actor she should experiment more with offbeat fashion choices.

The Simmba actor, who took to her Instagram handle to post photos of herself at a beach, is seen sporting a dark blue lip colour. Dressed in denim shorts and a rolled-up, white printed tee, Sara can be seen pulling off the look with comfort. 

The Kedarnath actor received several compliments on her photos for experimenting with her style and sporting something as offbeat and edgy as a blue lipstick.  “Your lipstick is ajeeb (strange)....but unique,” a fan wrote, along with a heart-eye emoji. “Wooh that lipstick shade,” another commented, followed by a number of fire emojis. "Blue ocean and blue lipstick," commented another with heart and a smiling emoji.

Among the many fans and friends that complimented Sara Ali for her look, was Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan. “Love the lipstick,” Ira commented.

The actor completed her look with center-parted, open hairstyle and cat-eye sunglasses. “Back to Blue,” she captioned the post, crediting her friend Orhan Awatramani, an activist, as the photographer. He is even seen accompanying the actor in one of the photos.

Earlier, Sara was trolled for posting photos on her account, celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Netizens posted comments on religious lines and slammed her for celebrating a Hindu festival being a Muslim.

Of late, Sara has also been in news when her name came up in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. However, the actor has been unfazed by it all and has resumed shooting for her projects.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Coolie No.1 alongside actor Varun Dhawan.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Usha Mittal, wife of business tycoon Lakshmi Mittal who has net worth of Rs 136000 crore; know their love story

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap locks lips with fiance Shane Gregoire in adorable pics from engagement bash

IMD Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar for this week; state-wise forecast here

This swimming champ runs Rs 100 crore food brand backed by Anushka Sharma, partnered with Amazon; net worth is…

Viral video: Woman fearlessly faces enormous reticulated python, internet calls it ‘terrifying’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE