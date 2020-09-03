Sara Ali Khan sports blue lipstick in latest photos, internet approves it; see pics

Sara's unusual choice of lipstick has sent the Internet users wondering if the actor she should experiment more with offbeat fashion choices.

Actor Sara Ali Khan, who has often set the Internet on fire with her killer looks and inspiring outfits, is setting major lipstick goals in her latest photos.

The Simmba actor, who took to her Instagram handle to post photos of herself at a beach, is seen sporting a dark blue lip colour. Dressed in denim shorts and a rolled-up, white printed tee, Sara can be seen pulling off the look with comfort.

The Kedarnath actor received several compliments on her photos for experimenting with her style and sporting something as offbeat and edgy as a blue lipstick. “Your lipstick is ajeeb (strange)....but unique,” a fan wrote, along with a heart-eye emoji. “Wooh that lipstick shade,” another commented, followed by a number of fire emojis. "Blue ocean and blue lipstick," commented another with heart and a smiling emoji.

Among the many fans and friends that complimented Sara Ali for her look, was Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan. “Love the lipstick,” Ira commented.

The actor completed her look with center-parted, open hairstyle and cat-eye sunglasses. “Back to Blue,” she captioned the post, crediting her friend Orhan Awatramani, an activist, as the photographer. He is even seen accompanying the actor in one of the photos.

Earlier, Sara was trolled for posting photos on her account, celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Netizens posted comments on religious lines and slammed her for celebrating a Hindu festival being a Muslim.

Of late, Sara has also been in news when her name came up in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. However, the actor has been unfazed by it all and has resumed shooting for her projects.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Coolie No.1 alongside actor Varun Dhawan.