Sara Ali Khan spills beans about Orry's mysterious work profile, Ananya Panday consults him for...

Do you also wonder what Orhan Awatramani does for a living? Well, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday have interesting gossip to share about him.

In the world of social media, Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, has gained immense popularity among netizens. Orry has earned the title of being omnipresent, as he is seen at almost every big party, hanging out with star kids and being their BFF. However, one question related to Orry does puzzle a majority of internet users- What does Orry do for a living?

Sara Ali Khan spilt beans about Orry's professional life at Koffee With Karan 8

In the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Sara Ali Khan will grace the show with Ananya Panday. In the episode, host Karan Johar quips about Sara's BFF Orry's mysterious work profile. "Who is Orry, the world wants to know?" Saran replied, "He is a man of many things. He is a really funny person.”

Ananya Panday consults Orry for...

After hearing Sara Ali Khan, Anaya Panday added, "I think he is going by -Loved but misunderstood. He is good with captions, so I keep asking him for captions. Not sure what he does. He works on himself."

What does LinkedIn say about Orry?

According to a screenshot of his LinkedIn profile, Orhan aka Orry works as a ‘Special Project Manager’ at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), which is Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate. Orry has been working at this position at Reliance for six years and has also expressed interest in graphic design.

Orry has been faced with the question regarding his profession multiple times but always seemed to avoid giving an exact answer, sparking a mystery among netizens. Netizens said that his work experience in Reliance is the reason why he shares a close relationship with Mukesh Ambani and his kids Akash, Isha and Anant Ambani. This is also the reason why is at several big events hosted by the Ambani family.

Not just the Ambanis, but Orry also has a strong presence among top Bollywood actors. In a recent viral video, he was seen partying with Shanaya Kapoor, Harnaaz Sandhu, Ananya Panday and more Bollywood stars. He was also seen dancing with Alia Bhatt on her hit song Chull.