Sara Ali Khan sizzles in floral bikini, drops throwback photo from Maldives

Sara Ali Khan is currently gaining a lot of attention for her role in 'Atrangi Re'. The actress has already wowed us with her stunning dancing performance in 'Chaka Chak', and now she's heating up the internet with her floral beachwear outfit.

Sara steals the show in floral beachwear, flaunting her curves. The actress shared a photo with her girl pals on her Instagram story, all three dressed up in their beach attires, but Sara steals the show in the floral beachwear.

Take a look-

Recently, Sara Ali Khan thanked filmmaker Aanand L Rai for giving her the opportunity to work in ‘Atrangi Re’. Sharing the BTS pictures, the actress wrote, “@aanandlrai sir I still can’t believe this! Pehle Rinku aapki thi, phir meri, ab sabki hai. Sir I don’t think I’ll ever be able to thank you enough for giving me Rinku. But thank you for trusting me and giving me this opportunity. Thank you for teaching me how to love myself, thank you for making me believe in myself at a time when my confidence was at its lowest, thank you for teaching me our imperfections make us human.”

While speaking to ANI, the 26-year-old actor had said she still consults her parents, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, before signing a film. “I consult both of them, but the thing they both have taught me is that as an actor if you’re not excited every morning for the shoot, then don’t do it,” Sara stated.