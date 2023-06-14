Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Sara Ali Khan shares BTS pics with Sushant Singh Rajput from Kedarnath on his 3rd death anniversary: ‘I know you are...'

Sara Ali Khan shares unseen BTS pics with Sushant Singh Rajput from the movie Kedarnath as she remembers him on his 3rd death anniversary.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 03:02 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan shares BTS pics with Sushant Singh Rajput from Kedarnath on his 3rd death anniversary: ‘I know you are...'
Sara Ali Khan shares BTS pics with Sushant Singh Rajput from Kedarnath on his 3rd death anniversary

Sara Ali Khan who is currently enjoying the success of her recent movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, made her Bollywood debut with the film Kedarnath starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Remembering the late actor on his third death anniversary, Sara Ali Khan shared BTS pictures from the movie and penned a heartwarming note. 

On Wednesday, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared unseen BTS pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput from her debut movie Kedarnath. In one of the pictures, the actors were seen posing for the camera as they enjoyed the helicopter ride together. In another pic, the actors were seen reading their scripts while sitting at the shoot location (Kedarnath).

Sushant Singh Rajput looked happy and was seen smiling wide in the photos. While sharing the pics, Sara Ali Khan got emotional and wrote, “On our way to Kedarnath for the first time. On my way to shoot for the first time. And I know neither is ever going to feel the same again. But somewhere between action, cut, sunrise, rivers, clouds, moonlight, Kedarnath, and Allah Hoo I know you're there. Keep shining amongst your stars. From Kedarnath to Andromeda.” 

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film starred Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie was a commercial hit and collected Rs 76 crore worldwide. 

Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020. The actor was found hanging in his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor featured in some of the commercial hit movies like Chhichhore, PK, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and more and enjoyed a huge fan following. 

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the movie Metro…In Dino helmed by Anurag Basu. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur in the movie. The movie also stars Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta in key roles.

Read Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video with Sushant Singh Rajput on his 3rd death anniversary: 'Wish you were here'

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET UG 2023: Four of top 10 from Tamil Nadu, check topper's list here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.