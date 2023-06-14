Sara Ali Khan shares BTS pics with Sushant Singh Rajput from Kedarnath on his 3rd death anniversary: ‘I know you are...'

Sara Ali Khan shares BTS pics with Sushant Singh Rajput from Kedarnath on his 3rd death anniversary

Sara Ali Khan who is currently enjoying the success of her recent movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, made her Bollywood debut with the film Kedarnath starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Remembering the late actor on his third death anniversary, Sara Ali Khan shared BTS pictures from the movie and penned a heartwarming note.

On Wednesday, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared unseen BTS pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput from her debut movie Kedarnath. In one of the pictures, the actors were seen posing for the camera as they enjoyed the helicopter ride together. In another pic, the actors were seen reading their scripts while sitting at the shoot location (Kedarnath).

Sushant Singh Rajput looked happy and was seen smiling wide in the photos. While sharing the pics, Sara Ali Khan got emotional and wrote, “On our way to Kedarnath for the first time. On my way to shoot for the first time. And I know neither is ever going to feel the same again. But somewhere between action, cut, sunrise, rivers, clouds, moonlight, Kedarnath, and Allah Hoo I know you're there. Keep shining amongst your stars. From Kedarnath to Andromeda.”

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film starred Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie was a commercial hit and collected Rs 76 crore worldwide.

Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020. The actor was found hanging in his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor featured in some of the commercial hit movies like Chhichhore, PK, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and more and enjoyed a huge fan following.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the movie Metro…In Dino helmed by Anurag Basu. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur in the movie. The movie also stars Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta in key roles.

