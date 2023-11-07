Headlines

'Felt very uncomfortable': Sara Ali Khan shares photo showing her belly fat, says 'weight issues have always been...'

Sara Ali Khan shared a photo of her belly fat and talked about her weight loss journey, the actress said that she is really proud of herself.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 02:41 PM IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan, whose weight loss has been an inspiration to many of her fans, has now shared a photo of herself taken before she managed to eliminate her tummy fat in a span of two weeks. Sara took to Instagram story to showcase a collage of her photos from recent events, with one picture displaying her fat belly.

She wrote, "Honestly felt very uncomfortable to upload this top image - but I'm really proud that I got it together in 2 weeks. Weight issues have always been a struggle for me. Bye-bye holiday calories but most importantly peace out with the guilt."

She added, "Fitness is a journey so just keep going." In the first image, Sara can be seen sitting down on a yoga mat with her belly in her hands. She made a sad face for the camera. The second image showcased Sara's look in a shimmery golden co-ord.

The last image was from Manish Malhotra's massive Diwali event. For the event, She wore a pink and silver lehenga with a plunging neckline shirt. She avoided wearing excessive jewellery and wore her hair in a beautiful bun.

Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in her kitty. A thriller-drama inspired by true events, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter.

This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice, and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation. Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

