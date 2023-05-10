Sara Ali Khan shares magnificent photos from her Kedarnath trip, fans say 'Sushant Singh Rajput ki yaad aa gayi'

Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is a travel enthusiast, as seen from her Instagram diaries. On May 10, Wednesday, the actress dropped some beautiful pictures from Kedarnath and recalled her first film of the same name. The 2018 release Kedarnath was a romantic drama set against the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods. Late Sushant Singh Rajput played the male lead.

Along with her pictures, Sara wrote, "The first time I came to these places- I had never faced a camera. Today I can’t imagine my life without it. Thank you Kedarnath for making me who I am and giving me all that I have. Very few people are lucky enough to come to you, and I am full of gratitude and appreciation that I can come back to just thank you. Jai Bholenath".

Fans took to the comments section and remembered Sushant Singh Rajput. One Instagram user wrote, "Sushant ki yaad aa gayi (Memories of Sushant came back)", while another commented, "Always about Sushant". "Really Miss Sushant Singh Raiput, RIP in peace", read another comment.

Earlier this year, Sara celebrated Sushant's birth anniversary on January 21 with the kids from the Mumbai-based NGO Bal Asha Trust. The actress shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she was seen cutting a cake with the children reciting 'Happy birthday Sushant'.

"Happiest Birthday Sushant (red heart and cake emoji) I know what making other people smile meant to you. And while you’re watching over all of us, up there next to the rising new moon, I hope we’ve made you smile today too. Shine on. Jai Bholenath", Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh's daughter captioned her clip.



