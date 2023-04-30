Sara Ali Khan shares joyous video traveling in Mumbai metro, tags Aditya Roy Kapur, says ‘didn’t think I would…’

Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is quite active on social media. The actress keeps sharing her whereabouts and happenings in life with her fans on social media. The actress recently posted a video of traveling in a metro to ditch the traffic.

On Thursday, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared a boomerang of herself enjoying in a metro as she ditched the Mumbai traffic to travel for work. The actress was seen wearing a white kurta and spectacles as she flaunted her wide smile while enjoying traveling in a metro. Tagging Anurag Basu and Aditya Roy Kapur, the actress captioned the video, “Didn't think I would be in Mumbai metro before you guys.”

This is not the first time Sara Ali Khan is traveling in a metro, earlier in December too, she and her team decided to beat the peak traffic hour in Mumbai and traveled in a metro. The actress shared the video on social media and in the video she said, “Namaste Darshako. We are on a local train because, at this hour, Mumbai traffic can drive you insane. Therefore, we're enduring this back pain, but no pain no gain. Now we're gonna go and take a rickshaw from a random lane.”

Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur for the very first time in Anurag Basu’s directional Metro...In Dino. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie consists of 4 loving and heartwarming intertwined stories. The film is scheduled to release on December 8.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the movie Gaslight which was released on the OTT platform. The actress has an interesting lineup of movies planned this year. The actress will be seen in Kannan Iyer’s Ae Mere Watan which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Other than this, the actress will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal in Luka Chuppi 2 helmed by Laxman Utekar.

