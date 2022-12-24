Sara Ali Khan shares BTS moments from Atrangi Re sets as Aanand L Rai's film completes a year

Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar in the leading roles, the musical romance drama Atrangi Re was released directly on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on December 24 last year. As the film completed a year on Saturday, Sara took to her Instagram and shared some fun behind-the-scenes photos and clips from the film's sets in a reel.

She also penned a heartfelt note recollecting the time she shot for the film. Sara wrote, "A year ago, today, I shared Rinku Suryavanshi with all of you. Can’t believe how time has flown. It feels like just yesterday that @aanandlrai sir was making me swing soda bottles in Bihar and @vijayganguly was trying to teach me ‘heroine wali adda’ in Madurai."

"I wish I could just go back and do all those 2 hour drives on the outskirts of UP-Bihar, late nights baarish shoots in Varanasi, sunrise drives in Delhi with sir, long steady cam shots with sprints and thumkas, and of course the Idlis and Sambar that @dhanushkraja would feed us and the Sarso ka Saag that @akshaykumar sir got us all", the actress continued.

Sara, who made her debut opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2018 film Kedarnath, concluded her post remembering Seema Pahwa and the film's director as she wrote, "Seema Ji I so miss being beaten by chappals by you- because every moment after that you’ve just been so loving, helpful and giving to me. Missing @aanandlrai and his laad-pyaar a lot today".

Even Aanand, who helmed the emotional drama Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Raksha Bandhan this year, shared a couple of photos with the film's cast and captioned them as, "Some memories are unforgettable, remaining ever vivid and heartwarming."



