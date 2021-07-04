Sara Ali Khan shares 10 'simplest ways to her heart', asks fans to guess her 'favourite part'

Sharing some aesthetically pleasing pictures, Sara Ali Khan gives hints of the simplest way to her heart.

Sara took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos of most loved moments. The pictures also had BTS from her movie ‘Kedarnath’ opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the first picture, she can be seen attempting Vrikhsasana in front of beautiful mountains wearing black shorts and a white crop top. The next one is from a trip to the mountains in which she is posing with her mother Amrita and brother Ibrahim.

Sara included a clip for her doing side crunches, making tea with a mask on and a picture of delicious food.

She captioned the post as, "Simplest ways to Sara’s heart Try to guess my favourite part? The rising sun for an early start? Or making chai like it’s an art? #sunday

Fans loved her photo dump and showered her with comments.

Sara recently shared a throwback photo with her friend Jehan.

In the picture, they can be seen hugging each other while twinning in colour coordinated outfits. While Jehan can be seen donning an orange-coloured shirt and striped pants, Sara sported a matching orange dress.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Anand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

For the unversed, Sara did her schooling in Mumbai before she travelled to the US for her higher studies. Ananya Panday had once revealed that Sara was her senior in school. According to NDTV, Ananya and Sara did their schooling in Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School.