Sara Ali Khan gets back to Indore to seek blessings at Khajrana Ganesh temple after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke success

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, set in Indore, is performing well at the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 08:41 AM IST

Sara Ali Khan visited Indore’s famous Khajrana Ganesh temple to seek Bappa’s blessings on Saturday, June 24. The actress opted for ethnic attire. She was seen donning a white suit. Her sacred visit comes at a time when her film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-starring Vicky Kaushal is performing well at the box office. 

Sara took to Instagram and shared pictures of offering prayers at the temple in her stories on Saturday. She wrote, "Somya returns to Indore. #gratitude." Somya is her character name in the romantic comedy, which is still running in theatres after its release on June 2 and has been shot in the Madhya Pradesh capital city.

Later in the day, the Kedarnath actress also visited the Kal Bhairav and Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temples in Ujjain. She wore a pink-red saree and can be seen holding a coconut in her hands inside the Kal Bhairav and shared her pictures with the Mahakaleshwar temple, lit up in pink and red lights in the background.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has earned over Rs 75 crore net at the domestic box office, emerging as a surprise hit. Directed by Laxman Utekar of Luka Chuppi and Mimi fame and produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, the film also features Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, Akash Khurana, and Sharib Hashmi in key supporting roles.

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming films include Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. It is slated to release in theatres on December 8, 2023.

