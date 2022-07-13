Sara Ali Khan says she's same girl who goes to temple and wear 'bikinis at beach'

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is a fine artist and a happy-go-lucky charmer. She has impressed the audience with her performances in films like Kedarnath, or her last-released Atrangi Re. Apart from her films, she keeps entertaining her fans by showcasing her goofy, sexy side on her social media. Sara believes in the process of constant evolution, and she loves to keep a mystic spark around herself.

As per the report of the Hindustan Times, while speaking to Elle India, Sara Ali Khan stated she is "constantly evolving." She further added, "The girl going to a temple is the same girl wearing bikinis at the beach. (She) is the same girl who hates living away from her mother for 45 days while shooting. She will keep surprising you because she is still surprising herself."

The Simmba actress further discussed hermemorable moments with her parents. “Every summer, I used to go with my parents to watch The Broadway and the London Theatre versions of The Lion King. Some might consider me crazy for watching the same play over and over again, but I might go again this week." Khan continued, "Growing up, I realised that my father was extremely interested in history. We visited Rome and Florence together and went to every museum in the city." Sara further added that they both are always curious and that’s really all it takes."

Previously, there were reports that Sara Ali Khan was upset with Karan Johar for confirming her relationship with Kartik Aaryan. Karan Johar, while promoting the latest season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan 7, had confirmed that the two were indeed dating. Now, as per a report in BollywoodLife.com, the Atrangi Re star is miffed with the filmmaker for talking about her personal life in public. “Sara is not very happy with Karan speaking about her personal life in public as she wants the audience to focus only on her career graph. She is trying extremely hard to make her mark and this personal information about her life might shift the focus of the fans which she doesn’t want", a source was quoted telling the publication. On the work front, Sara will soon be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's untitled rom-com. She will also be seen in Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh.