Sara Ali Khan says she is 'not fazed' by people's criticism of her religious beliefs or dressing sense: 'I don’t care'

Sara Ali Khan has spoken about how she deals with the constant criticism of her personal life, particularly her appearance and religious beliefs.

Sara Ali Khan comes from a family that has diverse religious views. Her father Saif Ali Khan is a Muslim while mother Amrita Singh is half-Sikh, half-Muslim, while maternal grandmother Sharmila Tagore is a Hindu. This has imbibed a very secular outlook in Sara, who has said that she looks at the best in all religions. But time and again, she has also faced trolling for the same.

Recently, Sara spoke about this trolling and criticism of her personal life, including religious beliefs, and shared how she remains ‘not fazed’ by all of this. ““I learned that my sense of validation should not come from anything external, including the way I look. So I grew up with qualities that were very innate, very inherent, very internal. And because they’re rooted in such a secure place inside me, I’m not fazed by other people’s opinions of me. At my core, I’m still the same girl that went to Columbia to study Russian history. I think having a strong sense of self and not defining myself by what people think of me is the only way to keep going,” Sara told Vogue India.

Sara often frequents various religious places, be it the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain or the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi. Talking about the criticism that comes her way for being respectful towards multiple religion, Sara said, “I definitely appreciate any kind of criticism when it comes to my work. I work for the audience and if they don’t like my work, it behoves me to see what I can do better. But if they have an opinion on anything personal, whether it’s my religious beliefs, my sense of dressing or my non-blow-dried hair at the airport, I don’t care.” Sara admits, “In today’s day and age, I don’t know if an aspirational, elusive, star-like aura is firstly possible or even necessarily connecting. People are seeking honesty and authenticity from celebrities. Whether it’s going to the airport with freshly washed hair and not doing my hair and make-up unless it’s absolutely necessary, I really am who I am.”

Sara was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite Vicky Kaushal. While the film did not set the cash registers ringing, it was well received by the critics. The actress will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan later this year. She also has Metro In Dino, Murder Mubarak, and an untitled Jagan Shakti film in the pipeline.