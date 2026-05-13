Sara Ali Khan says Pati Patni Aur Woh Do can be watched with entire family: 'You don't have to shut their eyes, ears'

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. The romantic comedy releases this Friday on May 15. Sara Ali Khan has said that despite its title, the film can be watched with the entire family.

Sara Ali Khan is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which also features Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh, and hits theatres this Friday on May 15. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the romantic comedy is a follow-up to the 2019 movie Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was a remake of Sanjeev Kumar's 1979 film of the same name. In the film, described as a comedy of errors, the story is about Prajapati (Ayushmann), a man caught between three women, played by Sara, Rakul and Wamiqa.

Sara Ali Khan says Pati Patni Aur Woh Do can be watched with children and grandparents

The 30-year-old actress said despite its title, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a film that can be watched with the entire family. "You can watch it with your children and grandparents. You don't have to shut their eyes, ears. They can watch the whole film. It's just been a while since I've felt that there is this community watching wholesome collective experience giving films out there in theatres", she told PTI.

Sara Ali Khan on working with Ayushmann Khurrana

Shooting for the film was also a fun experience for Sara and she praised co-star Ayushmann for his natural ease on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The duo are also collaborating for the upcoming spy comedy Udta Teer, which began shooting in 2024. "He's always just cracking jokes. Keeping it light. He doesn't take himself seriously at all which is not something I honestly expected when I first worked with him. This is my second film with him now. On the first film, the first couple of days I wouldn't talk to him. I was like, 'Ayushmann, he must be a serious type. I won't go. I'll say something'. And then he was laughing one day, two days, three days. I was like, 'Okay, you know what? I think he could be a funny person'. And then we started laughing and joking", the Kedarnath actress added.

More about Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer

Udta Teer went on floors in mid-2024, but production soon ran into trouble, bringing the shoot to a halt. However, the project regained momentum in the first quarter of 2026. Last month, the film's release date was announced as September 11, 2026. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan-starrer marks Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment's reunion for their fourth collaboration after Kill, Gyaarah Gyaarah, and The Lunchbox. The spy comedy is written and directed by Akash A Kaushik in his directorial debut.

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