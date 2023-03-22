Sara Ali Khan says 'filtering out noise' has become tougher than in mom Amrita, grandmom Sharmila's times | Exclusive

Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, and Sharmila Tagore

Sara Ali Khan comes from a family of performers. Her father Saif Ali Khan has been one of the leading actors in Hindi cinema since the 90s. Then her mother Amrita Singh was a leading actress in the 80s and grandmother Sharmila Tagore is widely considered one of the biggest leading ladies in Hindi cinema history. That is some impressive pedigree. In a recent chat with DNA India, Sara spoke about how she handles the noise actors face off camera and gave some parallels with how things were doing during her mom and grandmother’s times.

When asked how she tunes out the noise around her and the incessant media focus on her, Sara said, “I think what’s important to handle is to be able to filter out the noise.”

Then drawing a comparison with how things were in the times of Amrita Singh and Sharmila Tagore, Sara added, “In earlier days, whether it was my mom or my grandmother, they didn’t have these many people around them. Like right now, I am doing this Zoom interview with you, I have about ten people in my room. With all due respect to all of them, in my mom’s time, that would be a waste of space. There’d be one person for hair, one for makeup and that would be it. There wouldn’t be 500 people.”

The actress said part of the trick is to know what is truly important for an actor to focus on. “So it’s important to also filter out what’s not your job. That is maybe just a part of your job. Whether it’s brands or red carpet or appearance, they all are a part of your job, but your real job is between action and cut. And you should lose sight of that. That’s something that I remind myself of everyday,” she added.

Sharmila Tagore made her film deut in Satyajit Ray’s acclaimed film Apur Sansar in 1959. She made her Hindi film debut in 1964 with Kashmir Ki Kali and went on to have a successful career over 60s and 70s. In the 90s, she returned in supporting roles and has worked consistently for over 60 years. Amrita Singh made her film debut in the 1983 film Betaab and was one of the top Hindi film actresses over the next decade. She took a break in the mid-90s due to the birth of Sara and her brother Ibrahim, returning in the 2000s in supporting roles.

Sara will be next seen in Pavan Kirpalani’s Gaslight. The murder mystery also stars Chitrangda Singh, Vikrant Massey, Akshay Oberoi, and Rahul Dev. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd. and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment, the film releases on March 31 on Disney+ Hotstar.