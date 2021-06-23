Sara Ali Khan's 'Sara Ki Shayari' is back, it was THIS picture that inspired her to turn into a poet

Sara Ali Khan often shares her personal life on social media with quirky captions and her special 'Sara Ki Shayari'

Sara Ali Khan is loved by her fans because she often shares her posts on social media with a touch of humour and sometimes she lets her inner poet out with the famous 'Sara Ki Shayari'.

Her latest Instagram post is a testimony of that. She shared a bunch of pictures from a promotional photoshoot in a before-and-after format and turned her photoshoot experience into a piece of poem.

In the photos, she can be seen sporting white athleisure and holding an intense look while posing with her hands on her head. In her poem, Sara listed down the steps that went into achieving the look.

This is what she wrote, "White white, hold your core tight. Oh yes, and braid up for some height. Always smile bright but have your game face on for a fight. Swipe left for this sight."

Well, it's just not this post but Sara has a huge collection of goofy and hilarious shayaris on her Instagram account.

On the work front, Sara is currently awaiting the release of 'Atrangi Re', opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara Ali Khan stepped into Bollywood with Kedarnath and has also featured in films such as 'Simmba', 'Love Aaj Kal' and 'Coolie No 1'.