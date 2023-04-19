Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor share BTS pics from set as they wrap up Delhi schedule of Murder Mubarak

Credit: Karimsa Kapoor/Instagram

Actor Sara Ali Khan, on Wednesday, wrapped up the Delhi schedule of her upcoming film Murder Mubarak with director Homi Adajania. Taking to Instagram story, Sara treated fans with a glimpse of the celebration.

The Gaslight actor shared a picture of a cake with the movie name written on it and captioned it, "Delhi Schedule Wrap." She also posted a video featuring Homi and his wife- fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania. In the video, Homi can be seen busy shooting the scenes while his wife having a fun banter with Sara. As she brought some desserts on the sets.

Sharing the BTS photos, Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Wrap Mubarak We missed Dimple aunty and Pankaj ji What an incredible cast and crew to work with."

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Double Trouble." The Simmba actor will be seen sharing screen space with actor Karisma Kapoor in the film. Recently, actor Tisca Chopra joined the star cast of producer Dinesh Vijan`s upcoming film Murder Mubarak. Taking to Instagram, on Tuesday, Tisca shared announced the news with a picture which she captioned, "And it starts .. a new story, a new life to live and many new friends ..Wish us luck lobsters." The film also stars Kunal Kemmu, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

The official release date of Murder Mubarak is still awaited. Apart from this, Sara will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke romantic drama film alongside Vicky Kaushal. Recently, a few pictures surfaced on social media from the sets of the film in which Sara could be seen donning a beautiful blue and red saree and sporting a mangalsutra and bangles. Vicky, on the other hand, could be seen riding a bike in his casual outfit. After finishing the shoot, Sara penned a heartfelt note in which she expressed her gratitude to her team.

She will be seen in Karan Johar's next Ae Watan Mere Watan in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. Sara and Vikrant Massey starrer `Gaslight` is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar since 31 March.