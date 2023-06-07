'It doesn't matter what...': Sara Ali Khan's views about marrying cricketer will leave you puzzled

A photo of Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has shared her thoughts about getting married to a cricketer, and her reply will leave you puzzled. The actress is currently enjoying the response her latest rom-com with Vicky Kaushal, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, is receiving. Recently, the actress interacted with a media portal and shared her thoughts about getting settled in life.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan interacted with India Today, and the actress was asked if she would like to follow in the footsteps of her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, and marry a cricketer. Sara gave a diplomatic reply and said, "I think that the kind of person that I am, to find somebody, it doesn’t matter what they do- actor, cricketer, businessman, doctor…Maybe not doctors, they will run away. But you know the truth is that jokes apart, you will need to match me on the mental and intellectual level. And if you can do that, I think it’s great. Sara added that her equation with the person matters more than anything else, including the profession. Sara further cleared that she hasn't met the person, she would like to get settled.

For the unversed, Sara was previously linked with Shubhman Gill. Both Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill never accepted their relationship or made it official, but they were often spotted together in public and travelling together in a plane. Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill have also continually responded with cryptic answers in various interviews, hinting at their relationship status. However, now it seems like Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan have called it quits.

Reportedly, in May, Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill unfollowed each other on social media. As per reports, eagle-eyed fans first noticed this change and have since been speculating about what went wrong between Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill. Many have taken to social media to speculate about the trouble in paradise. This move by Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill has definitely raised eyebrows. On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino.