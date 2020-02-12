Sara Ali Khan's protective side! Asks Kartik Aaryan to not do stunts with injury during 'Love Aaj Kal' promotions

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal and are roaming around the country, charming fans with their off-screen chemistry before their first-ever film together releases this Valentine's Day. At a recent promotional event, fans witnessed the protective side of Sara for Kartik, the video of which immediately went viral.

The video which was shared by Pinkvilla showed Sara and Kartik at a university campus, where they promoted the film in front of a large crowd. At that time a bus was brought in too and Kartik could be seen telling Sara that he was going to jump on the roof, however, as Kartik had injured his hand previously on a dance reality show, Sara could be seen promptly asking him not to perform the bus stunt.

"Arey promotions ke liye aaye hain (We’ve come to promote the film)," Kartik could be heard telling Sara to which a visibly annoyed Sara told him to do the stunt if he wanted to. Kartik went ahead and jumped on the roof anyway, posing for epic photographs as Sara hung around outside.

The actors, for a while now have fielded rumours about dating each other. When Sara was asked if she was dating Kartik she had said, "I am dating him in the film. That’s all that matters. Please come and watch us ‘dating’ for 2.5 hours on Valentine’s Day." Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is slated for release on Friday and is a follow-up to his 2009 romantic drama by the same name starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.