Sara Ali Khan's knock-knock joke for her nose injury is cracking internet up, says sorry to Saif, Amrita, Ibrahim -watch

Sara Ali Khan is one the few Bollywood actresses who not only aces at her acting and chic fashion sense but also has an amazing sense of humour. Sara's hilarious knock knock jokes on her social media has always been a treat to the public.

Sara often shares videos where she can be cracking these knock knock jokes on her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram to post another knock knock joke, however, this time to share with her fans about a nose injury.

The hilarious caption read, ‘Sorry Amma Abba Iggy Naak kaat di maine, read her hilarious caption. The video eft the netizens in splits. Check out the video here:

The comments section was instantly filled with messages asking Sara to take care of herself and also showered love on the actress. There were also some amusing reactions on her caption. Reacting to the post, Rakhi Sawant commented, “what happened naak kese tuti meri tarah,” while actor Jasvir Kaur wrote, "Oh God.”

“Haaye baby please take care most! So sad please be safe,” wrote one user while another commented, “Do not worry my princess get well soon.” A third user commented, "Zomato ki yaad aagayi (laughing emoji), wale a fourth user wrote, "this is zomato girl’s copyright,” with laughing emojis.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in 'Love Aaj Kal' and 'Coolie No 1'. She is currently awaiting the release of 'Atrangi Re', which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film’s shooting was wrapped up in March this year. Sara is also set to feature in Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’, directed by ‘Uri’ fame Aditya Dhar.