Sara Ali Khan's driver tests positive for COVID-19, actor issues statement that family and staff members are safe

Sara Ali Khan, in her latest Instagram post, revealed that her driver has been tested positive for COVID-19. She also shared that her family members, staff members and herself got themselves tested and the results are negative. About the driver, the BMC authorities were promptly alerted and necessary precautions were taken as stated by them. Sara shared the news during midnight by issuing a statement to inform her fans.

Her post read as "I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for COVID-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay safe everyone!"

Meanwhile, Sara has been travelling from the past few days as clicked by the paparazzi. She was snapped visiting Aanand L Rai's office in Mumbai who is directing her in Atrangi Re. Moreover, the actor along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was also seen cycling together.

She also stepped out of her house with mom and actor Amrita Singh and they were seen twinning in same attire too.

On the work front, Sara's upcoming film is David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 in which she is paired opposite Varun Dhawan who plays the titular role. The film was scheduled to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed indefinitely.