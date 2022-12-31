Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Sara Ali Khan's 2022 recap features Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan bids adieu to 2022 as she shares her most memorable moments from the year in a candid video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 08:35 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan's 2022 recap features Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Amrita Singh
Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

On New Year's Eve, actor Sara Ali Khan took a stroll down memory lane and dropped a rewind reel featuring her candid and memorable moments of the year 2022. From Sara posing for photoshoots to sweating it out at the gym, seeking blessings at the Golden Temple, and enjoying scenic views, Sara's reel is a feast for the eyes.

"Thank you 2022...For all the shoots, films, travels, laughs, meals, coffees, sunrises, full moons, workouts, snow, rain, and swims. I hope next year keeps us as busy as honey bees," Sara captioned her post. Sara's recap video features her mom Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, dad Saif Ali Khan and his kids with Kareena - Taimur and Jeh, and Vicky Kaushal among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Kedarnath actress has plenty of projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled film opposite Vicky Kaushal. The romantic drama has been reportedly sold off to the streaming giant Netflix and will have a direct digital release in January.

She will also be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, whose shooting she wrapped up recently. Sara's film, which is backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, will be released on Amazon Prime Video. It is reportedly based against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement with the actress playing a freedom fighter.

The film marks Kannan Iyer's return to film direction after ten years since his last film was the supernatural thriller film Ek Thi Daayan. Released in 2013, it starred Emraan Hashmi, Huma Qureshi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Kalki Koechlin in the leading roles.

READ | Sara Ali Khan shares BTS moments from Atrangi Re sets as Aanand L Rai's film completes a year

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check out these 5 effective herbs to keep you safe during this cold season
Suffering from anemia? Check these 5 foods to increase your hemoglobin level
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC exam 2023-2024 tentative calendar released at ssc.nic.in, check exam schedule here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.