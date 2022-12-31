Sara Ali Khan's 2022 recap features Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

On New Year's Eve, actor Sara Ali Khan took a stroll down memory lane and dropped a rewind reel featuring her candid and memorable moments of the year 2022. From Sara posing for photoshoots to sweating it out at the gym, seeking blessings at the Golden Temple, and enjoying scenic views, Sara's reel is a feast for the eyes.

"Thank you 2022...For all the shoots, films, travels, laughs, meals, coffees, sunrises, full moons, workouts, snow, rain, and swims. I hope next year keeps us as busy as honey bees," Sara captioned her post. Sara's recap video features her mom Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, dad Saif Ali Khan and his kids with Kareena - Taimur and Jeh, and Vicky Kaushal among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Kedarnath actress has plenty of projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled film opposite Vicky Kaushal. The romantic drama has been reportedly sold off to the streaming giant Netflix and will have a direct digital release in January.

She will also be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, whose shooting she wrapped up recently. Sara's film, which is backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, will be released on Amazon Prime Video. It is reportedly based against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement with the actress playing a freedom fighter.

The film marks Kannan Iyer's return to film direction after ten years since his last film was the supernatural thriller film Ek Thi Daayan. Released in 2013, it starred Emraan Hashmi, Huma Qureshi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Kalki Koechlin in the leading roles.



