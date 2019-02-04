Sara Ali Khan roped in for Dharma Productions' next?

Sara Ali Khan may be just two-films old in Bollywood but she already seems to have become a hot property in tinsel town. If her debut film 'Kedarnath' established her as an 'actor', her second film 'Simmba' went on to position her as a bankable star.

After delivering two back-to-back hits, the star kid has now reportedly signed yet another Dharma Productions' film (Ranveer Singh starrer 'Simmba' was also backed by Dharma Productions).

If a latest Bollywood Hungama report is to be believed then 'Ek Thi Daayan' director Kannan Iyer has roped in Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter for his next. The director's last outing did not do well at the box office but he is now set to make his comeback with a biopic and apparently he has locked Sara for the female lead's role.

The project will be bankrolled by Karan Johar, the report further suggested. The film is expected to go on floors sometime in August this year. More details on the project are still awaited.