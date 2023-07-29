'Dahadte raho': Sara Ali Khan roots for Ranveer Singh, shares photos from her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani's cameo

Sara Ali Khan supported her Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh, and giveaway a spoiler from his latest movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Actress Sara Ali Khan showed support for Karan Johar's comeback directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, and cheered for her Simmba co-star, Ranveer Singh. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer family drama was released on July 28 with positive responses from the masses and critics.

The movie stars an ensemble cast along with cameos of Ananya Pandey, Varun Dhawan, and Sara Ali Khan. For the unversed, Sara appears in the introductory song of Rocky (Ranveer). Sharing photos from the songs, Sara praised her co-star and wished her to keep shining. Sara wrote, "Mera Simmba, Sabka Rocky. Dahadte raho."

Here's the post

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer have taken a decent start at the box office as it has collected Rs 11.10 crore on its first day of theatrical release. Seeing the positive response from the audiences and critics, the film should better its numbers on the second and third days, posting a strong opening weekend.

Sharing the box office numbers on his social media handles, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani hits double digits on Day 1. Day 1 biz is clearly lopsided. The contribution from major centres [mainly multiplexes] is good, but Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres did not perform to optimum capacity. Fri ₹ 11.10 cr. #India biz."

Here's the tweet

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani hits double digits on Day 1… Day 1 biz is clearly lopsided… The contribution from major centres [mainly multiplexes] is good, but Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres did not perform to optimum capacity… Fri ₹ 11.10 cr. #India biz.#RRKPK needs to witness… pic.twitter.com/0YESqdpQt9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar's return to direction after seven years since his last directorial was Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma's romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. RARKPK also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in primary roles.