Sara Ali Khan reflects on Love Aaj Kal failure, reveals she asked Aanand L Rai to replace her in Atrangi Re

Sara Ali Khan accepted that she was in la-la land and 'miscalculated' what people liked about her. The actress even added that she and her behaviour were not rooted in reality.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 05:01 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan was heavily trolled for her performance in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and was even questioned for choosing David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 in which she shared screen space with Varun Dhawan. Both films came out in 2020; while the former was a theatrical release, the latter premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

In a recent interview, Sara accepted that she was in la-la land in 2019 and 'miscalculated' what people liked about her. The star kid, who now lives with her mother Amrita Singh after the latter's divorce with Saif Ali Khan, even revealed that she asked Aanand L. Rai to replace her in Atrangi Re.

Talking to Film Companion, Sara said, "I like to see things for what they are, but in 2019, for several reasons, I was not able to do that. I was not seeing the mirror for what it was, I was being overtly effusive, attention-seeking, people-pleasing, and loud. There is a difference between being candid and being gregarious, I very often crossed that line. It won’t be false to say I was in a la-la land in 2019, which is why my work was not rooted in reality, even sometimes, my behaviour was not rooted in reality."

Sara further revealed that after Love Aaj Kal bombed at the box office, she called Aanand L Rai and asked him if he would like to replace him in Atrangi Re. "He told me, 'Beta if you fall, you do not just get up, but you get up and run. This is the kind of film in which you can either play on the backfoot or give it your all, I really urge you to do the latter', the actress added concluding that it made her learn to not go harsh on herself.

The actress will be seen next in the psychological thriller Gaslight. The Pavan Kirpalani directorial also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh and will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from March 31.

Sara Ali Khan on why she doesn't think she is 'royalty' like her Gaslight character: 'I come from Juhu...' | Exclusive

Meet Gultesham Khan, famous television actor who will lead Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 7
Decoding Radhika Merchant's pink ruffle saree look, exclusive mini bag worth Rs 1.64 crore
Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Karan Johar attend Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash
From Devdas and Gulaal to Padmaavat, times when Bollywood films painted the screen red
Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh attend Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit's prayer meet
