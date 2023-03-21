Sara Ali Khan reflects on Love Aaj Kal failure, reveals she asked Aanand L Rai to replace her in Atrangi Re

Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan was heavily trolled for her performance in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and was even questioned for choosing David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 in which she shared screen space with Varun Dhawan. Both films came out in 2020; while the former was a theatrical release, the latter premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

In a recent interview, Sara accepted that she was in la-la land in 2019 and 'miscalculated' what people liked about her. The star kid, who now lives with her mother Amrita Singh after the latter's divorce with Saif Ali Khan, even revealed that she asked Aanand L. Rai to replace her in Atrangi Re.

Talking to Film Companion, Sara said, "I like to see things for what they are, but in 2019, for several reasons, I was not able to do that. I was not seeing the mirror for what it was, I was being overtly effusive, attention-seeking, people-pleasing, and loud. There is a difference between being candid and being gregarious, I very often crossed that line. It won’t be false to say I was in a la-la land in 2019, which is why my work was not rooted in reality, even sometimes, my behaviour was not rooted in reality."

Sara further revealed that after Love Aaj Kal bombed at the box office, she called Aanand L Rai and asked him if he would like to replace him in Atrangi Re. "He told me, 'Beta if you fall, you do not just get up, but you get up and run. This is the kind of film in which you can either play on the backfoot or give it your all, I really urge you to do the latter', the actress added concluding that it made her learn to not go harsh on herself.

The actress will be seen next in the psychological thriller Gaslight. The Pavan Kirpalani directorial also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh and will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from March 31.



