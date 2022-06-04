Sara Ali Khan reacts to Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, says 'it was extremely shocking'

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

The tragic demise of Sidhu Moose Wala shocked the globe. With his songs, the young singer had captivated millions of hearts, and he was recognised as one of the best Punjabi artists.

Many celebrities have reacted to his murder, with Sara Ali Khan being the latest to do so. Sara was asked about his death at the IIFA 2022 press conference, and she said it was tragic and wrong.



As per a viral video, she said, "Heartbreaking what happened. Bohot bura hua jo hi hua. Iske alawa main kya keh sakti hoon. It’s extremely shocking, really bad. May they rest in peace."

Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurana mourned the tragic death of popular singer Sidhu Moose Wala and expressed grief over the loss. Recently Himanshi was spotted in Mumbai, and she was papped by the photographers. After posing for stills, journalists did a quick chat with Khurana, where she opened up on Sidhu's demise.

At first, Himanshi admitted that she was broken by the news and said, "He was a brother to me....aur hum jitne bhi Punjabi colleagues hum time to time milte rehte hai. In-house parties hoti hai. So bhale hum post na kare... humara mel-jol rehta hai. It's very unfortunate, aur jo bhi Punjabi artist face karte hai off-camera, woh ab aapke saamne hai" Sidhu was shot dead on May 29, Sunday, in Mansa. His VIP security was withdrawn a day before his death. So, Himanshi was asked, does she thinks that the state government has shown negligence in identifying threats? Khurana responded, "We heard that he was getting such threats, so I think that it shouldn't be ignored. Bhale hi woh government ki point of view se tha... ya unki khud ki taraf se." Himanshi further added that Sidhu could have requested security. At last, Himanshi concluded by saying, "We just want justice for him."

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Jahawarke village of Mansa district in Punjab on Sunday. Moose Wala was shot dead while he was travelling in a jeep with two others. He was brought dead to the hospital, said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital. The funeral of the singer took place on Tuesday.