Post Office schemes: Govt announces interest rates for PPF, NSC, Senior Citizen Scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi

Ratan Tata's next big step, his company set to invest Rs 10000000000 in...

IND vs BAN test: Sunil Gavaskar not happy with India's tactics against Bangladesh, says, 'Virat Kohli should…'

Sara Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's pan-India debut with Jr NTR's Devara, says 'I hope that one day..' | Exclusive

Tirupati laddoo row: SIT inspects flour mill where ghee is stored, tested; Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses CM Naidu of..

Bollywood

Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's pan-India debut with Jr NTR's Devara, says 'I hope that one day..' | Exclusive

Sara Ali Khan is proud of her father and reacted to Saif Ali Khan's debut in the pan-India film Devara Part One.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 11:47 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sara Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's pan-India debut with Jr NTR's Devara, says 'I hope that one day..' | Exclusive
Sara Ali Khan- Saif Ali Khan from Devara
Sara Ali Khan is a proud daughter and she reacted to Saif Ali Khan's pan-India debut with Devara Part One. In the Jr NTR's latest film, Saif played an antagonist, Bhaira, and his performance is been appreciated by the masses and critics. Recently, Sara attended an event as a brand ambassador for the sanitary napkins brand. After the launch, Sara joined us for a quick chit-chat. 

When asked about her father's recent release, Sara asserted, "I love my father, and I am sure that he has done a fantastic job. I really admire him and his work so much. I hope that one day I can be half the actor that either of my parents are." Sara has a busy 2024. She was first seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. Then she was shooting for Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino and Sky Force with Akshay Kumar. When asked about her upcoming release, Sara confirmed another project she's been a part of, "I am also doing a film with Ayushmaan Khurrana, but I can't talk about it much until it gets officially announced." 

About Devara 

Devara is directed by Koratala Siva, whose first four releases - Mirchi with Prabhas in 2013, Srimanthudu with Mahesh Babu in 2015, Janatha Garage with Jr NTR in 2016, and Bharat Ane Nenu with Mahesh Babu in 2018 - were major money spinners. However, his last release Acharya with the father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan was one of the biggest flops of 2022. 

Devara on the other side has opened on a great note despite mixed reviews. The actioner is Jr NTR's second-biggest opening after RRR and second-biggest opening of the year after Kalki 2898 AD. In four days, the film crossed the Rs 250-crore mark worldwide with Rs 173 crore earned from India. Devara will be followed by Part Two. 

Read: Meet superstar who asked for food from reporter after winning National Award, had slept on footpath, now owns...

