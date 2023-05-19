Sara Ali Khan reacts to her Cannes look being compared to her 'badi ammi' Sharmila Tagore

Sara Ali Khan reacts to being compared with Sharmila Tagore

Sara Ali Khan recently made her Cannes debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The actress stunned everyone with her traditional looks as she walked the red carpet. The actress’ hairdo on day 2 look sparked comparison with her grandmother Sharmila Tagore. Now, the actress has expressed her happiness about the same.

Sara Ali Khan was seen slaying in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s white saree and monochrome halter-neck blouse on day 2 on Cannes red carpet. The actress kept a simple yet classy bun hairdo with the saree and stunned netizens with her regal and modern look.

The actress’ look made fans nostalgic and reminded them of Sharmila Tagore. One of the comments read, “That sharmila tagore hair.” Another wrote, “Replica of your grandma #sharmilatagore ji with her 60s-70s look in your first picture is breathtaking.”

Reacting to her being compared to Sharmila Tagore, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram story and shared a picture, and wrote, “Epitome of beauty and grace- my lovely Badi Even the suggestion of this comparison is beyond flattering.”

Other than Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta and Dolly Singh are also making their debut at Cannes this year. The 76th Film Festival will also see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Diana Penty, Vijay Varma, Urvashi Rautela, and Guneet Monga gracing the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke wherein she will be sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 2. Other than this, the actress also has Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur. The romantic drama also stars Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta among others in key roles.

