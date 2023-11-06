'Galat Sara ke peeche...': Sara Ali Khan reacts to dating rumours with Shubman Gill on Koffee With Karan 8

Sara Ali Khan reacted to her dating rumours with Shubham Gill and said 'you have got the wrong Sara guys.'

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday will be the next guests on Karan Johar’s popular talk show Koffee With Karan 8. On Monday, Karan Johar dropped the promo of the show in which Sara can be heard talking about dating rumours with Shubham Gill.

When Karan Johar asked her about dating rumours with Shubham Gill. Sara said, “You have got the wrong Sara guys. Sara ka sara duniya galat Sara ke piche pada hai (The whole world is after the wrong Sara).” She hinted at Shubham Gill and Sara Tendulkar’s relationship.

Watch:

Sharing the promo, Karan Johar wrote, “It’s all about friendship, love & the movies with these two magnetic girls on the Koffee couch for the next episode! Trust me, it’s a blast!!!!”

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Ali Khan often grabs headlines for her rumoured relationship with India opener Shubman Gill. The duo is often spotted one way or another, giving rise to speculations about their relationship status. Both Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar were spotted together at the Jio World Plaza Event in Mumbai on Tuesday night but avoided getting photographed together.

For the event, Sara Tendulkar looked stunning in a red ensemble, while Shubman Gill opted for a smart black suit. A video shows them leaving the venue. However, as they notice the paparazzi, Shubman Gill exits first with Sara Tendulkar staying behind.