Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar dance on The Punjaabban Song from JugJugg Jeeyo

Karan Johar/Instagram

The Simmba couple Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh joined the filmmaker-producer Karan Johar in the ongoing viral Nach Punjaban trend on Instagram in which many celebrities are netizens are making their reels grooving to The Punjaabban Song from JugJugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles.

Sharing the video on his Instagram account, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director wrote, "Joining the Punjabban Party". Varun was himself among the first ones to react to the clip as he took to the comments section and wrote, "sara ka sara pyaaar". The Raj Mehta directorial, backed by Karan himself under his banner Dharma Productions, is slated to release on June 24.

Before the trio, Janhvi Kapoor had also made her video grooving to the popular song as she surprised people at a super market in a foreign country. "Super market mein #Bawaal only because u dared me to @varundvn ab bolo #JugJuggJeeyo", the Dhadak actress captioned the post in which she also promoted her upcoming film Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, who are set to star together in the sports drama Liger, were among the first ones to join the Nach Punjaban trend as they performed the hook step in the viral video. The Gehraiyaan actress captioned her post, "Hooked to this step and the vibe of this song! As they say - #JugJuggJeeyo to the team and all our love for the film from Team Liger".

READ | JugJugg Jeeyo: Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq threatens to take legal action over The Punjaabban Song



Meanwhile, the song has been the center of controversy since the trailer launch as Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq has threatened to take legal action as he is alleging that the track has been stolen from him without giving any due copyright. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo team has been sticking to its statement that they have acquired the song from the Moviebox Records Label.