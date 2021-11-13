Sara Ali Khan raises the temperature in a bikini, drops sizzling pictures

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is known for her down-to-earth nature, is a perfect example of beauty with brains. Despite having a busy schedule, she sure knows how to balance her personal and professional life.

From mountains to beaches, the princess of Pataudi manages to scoop some time out for travel. Not only does she travel, but Sara keeps her fans updated by sharing pictures from her trips and holidays on social media. The ‘Simmba’ actress is off for another vacation, she is having a good time in the Maldives and her pictures are the proof.

Sara Ali Khan on Saturday raised the temperature as she dropped hot sizzling pictures of herself in a bikini from the Maldives. While sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Sky above, Sand Below, Sea around, Go with the Flow.” She has set Instagram on fire by flaunting her sexy body on social media. In the pictures, she can be seen enjoying with her friend in the blue waters of the tropical paradise.

Take a look:

Recently, Sara Ali Khan, who is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, had confessed that she as a child felt that her parents were ‘negative people’. In one of her interviews, Sara revealed that she thought her 'father uses bad language and mom runs a porn site' after watching Saif and Amrita in ‘Omkara’ and ‘Kalyug’ respectively. Sara entered the film industry with the movie ‘Kedarnath’ in the year 2018.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen with Varun Dhawan in the movie ‘Coolie No 1’, will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's directorial ‘Atrangi Re’ with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.