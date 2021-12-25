Sara Ali Khan pens thankful note for ‘Atrangi Re’ director Aanand L Rai, shares BTS pics

Sara Ali Khan on Friday dropped a series of pictures with ‘Atrangi Re’ director Aanand L Rai on Instagram. Along with the pictures, the actress penned a heartfelt note for the director.

Sara Ali Khan thanked filmmaker Aanand L Rai for giving her the opportunity to work in ‘Atrangi Re’. Sharing the BTS pictures, the actress wrote, “@aanandlrai sir I still can’t believe this! Pehle Rinku aapki thi, phir meri, ab sabki hai. Sir I don’t think I’ll ever be able to thank you enough for giving me Rinku. But thank you for trusting me and giving me this opportunity. Thank you for teaching me how to love myself, thank you for making me believe in myself at a time when my confidence was at its lowest, thank you for teaching me our imperfections make us human.”

Sara further wrote, “Thank you for unconditionally loving me, endlessly spoiling me, and always supporting, motivating and encouraging me. Thank you for all my sunrises, all my saag, all our musical-filled drives and all our ginger tea evenings. You know that 2020 was a tough year for me, and I want you to know (again) that it’s only Atrangi re and it’s various schedules that kept me going. I’ve waited for every call sheet of this film, and enjoyed each second with you. Every part of me would KILL to go back to day zero and do this all again.”

“All I have in my heart is love and gratitude sir. Thank you for being you. You, Rinku and Atrangi will forever be a part of Sara (and probably the most honest part of her),” the actress concluded.

While speaking to ANI, the 26-year-old actor had said she still consults her parents, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, before signing a film. “I consult both of them, but the thing they both have taught me is that as an actor if you’re not excited every morning for the shoot, then don’t do it,” Sara stated.

“A film becomes a big part of your life because it`s just not about the shoot, we have promotions, and many other things. When I was playing Rinku and shooting for this film, I used to wake up at four in the morning daily, and every day the excitement was intact!” said Sara.