Sara Ali Khan pens heartwarming note to herself on birthday, says 'when you forget to love yourself...'

Credit: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her 27th birthday on Friday. The actress took to Instagram on the special occasion and penned a note for herself. She shared a photo in which the actress can be seen standing on a treadmill in a gym.

Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “Happy birthday Sara, love yourself and when you forget work out for your body, mind and soul.” Without a doubt, Sara is one of the most intelligent actresses in Bollywood, she knows how to keep herself positive all the time. She even motivates others in their hard times.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 with Janhvi Kapoor, and she revealed a major mystery related to her dating rumours. "I am tracking back to before the pandemic. I don`t know the level of your friendship today, but I don`t remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before," Karan said while talking to Sara and Janhvi on the show.

Sara and Janhvi were surprised after Karan revealed details about the actresses' dating life on national television. Sara asked Janhvi if she knew Karan was going to do this, and the latter said she didn't. Karan then said, "I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building."In no time fans donned the stalker`s hat and dug out a few pictures that apparently prove that Sara and Janhvi dated siblings at one point in time. On the work front, Sara will soon be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled romantic drama.